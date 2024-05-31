Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Grows By 298.3%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 298.3% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ørsted A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,829. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $33.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ørsted A/S
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.