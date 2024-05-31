Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Grows By 298.3%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 298.3% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,829. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $33.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

