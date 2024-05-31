Short Interest in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expands By 28.9%

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.38. 2,398,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. Pentair has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $85.84.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Pentair

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $173,280,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,083,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $45,096,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 484,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 360.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 601,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 470,662 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pentair

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.