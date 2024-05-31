Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Declines By 17.6%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 122,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPSI shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 31,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,759. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPSI. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $774,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Featured Articles

