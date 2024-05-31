Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Increases By 54.2%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CEOS traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Psykey has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
About Psykey
