Short Interest in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Grows By 50.7%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,600 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 608,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of REX stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.28. 235,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,139. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $187.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, research analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $5,942,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,512,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,861,163.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,346 shares of company stock worth $6,889,597. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REX. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 84.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

