Short Interest in Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Rises By 39.6%

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.8 days.

Sawai Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sawai Group stock remained flat at $39.48 during trading on Friday. Sawai Group has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.

Sawai Group Company Profile

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms for various therapeutic areas comprising cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, urogenital organs and anus, chemotherapeutic and antineoplastic agents, respiratory system, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

