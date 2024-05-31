Short Interest in Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Rises By 39.6%

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.8 days.
Sawai Group Stock Performance
Shares of Sawai Group stock remained flat at $39.48 during trading on Friday. Sawai Group has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.
Sawai Group Company Profile
