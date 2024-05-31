Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Increases By 145.5%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sonova Price Performance

OTCMKTS SONVY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.62. 11,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91. Sonova has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $66.13.

Sonova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

