Short Interest in Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Drops By 18.0%

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
Shares of STLXF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Stellar AfricaGold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
About Stellar AfricaGold
