Short Interest in Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Drops By 18.0%

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

Shares of STLXF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Stellar AfricaGold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

