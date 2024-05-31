Short Interest in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Drops By 17.2%

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 7,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,743. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

