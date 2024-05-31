Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Decreases By 54.8%

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZIONL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.23. 16,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,328. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 alerts:

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6189 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%.

Featured Stories

