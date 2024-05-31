Sidoti Csr Comments on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s current full-year earnings is $16.66 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.95 EPS.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of AGM opened at $175.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.22. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $132.47 and a twelve month high of $199.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,137,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.