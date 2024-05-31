Sidoti Csr Weighs in on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.73 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLWS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLWS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $608.71 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 150,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.