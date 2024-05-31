Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.