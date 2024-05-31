Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Position Lessened by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,331 shares during the period. Silicom accounts for about 2.9% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 7.39% of Silicom worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom in the third quarter valued at $1,432,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Silicom by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Silicom by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Silicom by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 79,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 22,371 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SILC. TheStreet cut Silicom from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Silicom in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Silicom Trading Down 0.1 %

SILC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,847. The firm has a market cap of $107.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.03. Silicom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.37 million during the quarter. Silicom had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%.

Silicom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.