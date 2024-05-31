Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu Sells 20,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 2.6 %
Silvercorp Metals stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 508,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,227. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.93. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.88 and a 52-week high of C$5.98. The stock has a market cap of C$979.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercorp Metals
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.