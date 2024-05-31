Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu Sells 20,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 2.6 %

Silvercorp Metals stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 508,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,227. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.93. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.88 and a 52-week high of C$5.98. The stock has a market cap of C$979.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SVM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

