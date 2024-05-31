SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Stock Price Up 5.7%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 1,082,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,544,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,849,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,261,000 after acquiring an additional 178,950 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after buying an additional 722,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after buying an additional 42,589 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,739,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after buying an additional 85,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $6,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Featured Stories

