Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sinclair

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of SBGI opened at $12.67 on Friday. Sinclair has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $838.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. Research analysts expect that Sinclair will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Insider Activity at Sinclair

In related news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.