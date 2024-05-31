Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,945.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,765 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.42. 1,203,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.