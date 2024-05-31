Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Jesus Arregui Sells 8,434 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $268.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $247.68 and a 1-year high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Snap-on by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Snap-on by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

