Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Up 167.6% in May

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 167.6% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sol-Gel Technologies Trading Up 13.6 %

NASDAQ SLGL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 8,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,481. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 1,329.13%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

Featured Stories

