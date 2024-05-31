Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 161.78% from the stock’s previous close.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Solid Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.02. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,330,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after acquiring an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,781 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $23,935,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

