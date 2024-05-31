Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 72,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

SONM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 2,714,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

About Sonim Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies stock. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONM Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.12% of Sonim Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.