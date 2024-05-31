SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Raised to $95.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.75. SouthState has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.72.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in SouthState by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in SouthState by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 76,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

