Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.26

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 134642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Spark New Zealand Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00.

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

