Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of SRCO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,518. Sparta Commercial Services has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

