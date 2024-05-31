SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5-9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.67 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS.

SpartanNash Trading Up 0.9 %

SpartanNash stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPTN. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

