Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.50.

TOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOY

Insider Transactions at Spin Master

Spin Master Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$28.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.04. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$27.52 and a 12 month high of C$37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.32). Spin Master had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.8894422 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.