Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.17.

NYSE SR opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Spire has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 76.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Spire by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Spire by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

