StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.
StageZero Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of SZLSF stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. StageZero Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile
