StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

StageZero Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SZLSF stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. StageZero Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in North America and Western Europe. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies RNA-based biomarkers from whole blood.

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.