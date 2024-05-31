Standex International’s (SXI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of SXI opened at $165.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $184.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.06 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,453.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,453.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Standex International by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Standex International by 9.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter worth approximately $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

