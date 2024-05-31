Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Stantec by 456.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Stantec Stock Down 0.0 %

Stantec stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.03.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

