Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the April 30th total of 162,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Star Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Star Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,183. Star Group has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $666.03 million for the quarter.

Star Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Star Group stock. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Star Group worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

