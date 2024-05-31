Status (SNT) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

Status (SNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, Status has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $138.44 million and $2.17 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001326 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,521.55 or 0.99977662 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012150 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00115095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003983 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03587013 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $2,654,044.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

