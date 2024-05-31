Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $81.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SKX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,765. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

