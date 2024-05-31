Stifel Nicolaus Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DKNG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $25,434,000 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 10.8% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 301,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 89,132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 215.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 542,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 370,839 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

