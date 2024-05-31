Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.02 and last traded at C$7.02. Approximately 119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.46.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$488.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.69.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

