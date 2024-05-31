Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,360 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

