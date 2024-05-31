StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $481.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.52. Macatawa Bank has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 88,741 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 54,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

