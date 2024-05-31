StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 866,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 65.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

