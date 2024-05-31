StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.