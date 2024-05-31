StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

TBNK stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 million, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $14.50.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

