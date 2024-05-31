StockNews.com Downgrades Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $20.45.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%.
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
