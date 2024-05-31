StockNews.com Downgrades Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 52.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the third quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the first quarter worth about $954,000.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

