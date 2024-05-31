StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.16.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $790,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

