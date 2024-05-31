StockNews.com Upgrades GAP (NYSE:GPS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.87.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE:GPS opened at $22.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.34. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. GAP’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,639,785.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,809 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,639,785.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in GAP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in GAP by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in GAP by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

