StockNews.com Upgrades VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to “Hold”

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of VNET Group stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 2,718,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $537.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.31.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.50). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 35.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that VNET Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in VNET Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VNET Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 188,593 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in VNET Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

