StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,323 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,792,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after buying an additional 472,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,876,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 802,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,538,000 after buying an additional 307,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,045.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 270,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,993. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

