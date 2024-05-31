StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 30,127.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 1,733.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE:XRX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.75. 312,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.61. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -63.69%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

