StoneX Group Inc. Buys 842 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.87. 18,255,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,528,162. The company has a market cap of $152.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.