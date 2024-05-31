StoneX Group Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 434,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 170,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 194,180 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FTXO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.49. 5,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

