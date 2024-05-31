StoneX Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,684,000.

IVW stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.16. 1,028,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,474. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

