StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 59,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 479,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSMB remained flat at $19.67 on Thursday. 135,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,944. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

